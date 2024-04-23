Ryan Garcia warns Sean O'Malley to "be prepared to bleed," moments after UFC champ's call for boxing match in near future

Ryan Garcia is already planning for what's next just days after picking up the biggest win of his career against Devin Haney.

Just two days after the signature victory on April 20, Garcia posted a graphic made by his team on Instagram featuring a hypothetical fight with UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. Garcia did not mention O'Malley by name but sent a message to the MMA fighter, telling 'Suga' to "be prepared to bleed rainbow."

Garcia only referred to O'Malley as "rainbow caca brain" in the tweet but had the champion visible in the graphic with his name on an imitation poster.

The tweet read:

"RAINBOW CACA BRAIN. WANTS TO BOX. BE PREPARED TO BLEED RAINBOW."

Though the crossover bout will likely not materialize, Garcia's team has promised significant fights ahead for the young star with Golden Boy Promotions head promoter Oscar De La Hoya calling him the face of boxing.

Shortly after winning the UFC bantamweight title, O'Malley expressed interest in a potential boxing fight in an attempt to recreate the monetary success Conor McGregor saw in 2017. O'Malley primarily mentioned Gervonta 'Tank' Davis as an opponent he was interested in but has entertained a prospective rivalry with Garcia on social media as well.

Most recently, O'Malley posted a video on Instagram just hours after the conclusion of Haney vs. Garcia mocking the 25-1 boxer for his performance despite the win.

Sean O'Malley's social media video mocking Ryan Garcia

As Sean O'Malley has become synonymous with, the fan favorite UFC bantamweight posted a comedic video on social media mocking boxer Ryan Garcia after the latter's win against Devin Haney.

In the video, O'Malley called the win 'impressive' but ridiculed the 25-year-old for his 'interesting technique,' poking fun at Garcia's poor habit of shoulder-rolling and turning his back to his opponent.

Garcia was criticized for this tactic by the event broadcasters, warned multiple times by referee Harvey Dock to stop turning away, and questioned about the decision in his post-fight interview. 'King Ry' had no good answer for why he chose to employ the defensive style, chalking up the ill-advised move to his ADHD.