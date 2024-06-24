Ryan Garcia is willing to fight Sean O'Malley and Jake Paul whilst being banned from boxing: "I'm ready to fight anybody"

Ryan Garcia has been suspended for one year following a positive test for ostarine, a performance-enhancing drug. While the former WBC interim lightweight champion has since teased a retirement from boxing, he expressed an interest in facing either Sean O'Malley or Jake Paul while he serves out his suspension.

Speaking to The Daily Stardust, 'King Ry' was asked if he truly has an interest in a mixed martial arts bout, which he previously suggested, responding:

"If 'Sugar' - I like 'Sugar' Sean because he defended me, but if he really wants to run it in the UFC, I'll run it. Or Bare Knuckle [Fighting Championship]. S**t, I'm ready to fight anybody at this point."

Trending

Garcia was then asked about his interest in facing Paul, responding:

"If Logan [Paul] drops the lawsuit, I will. He's suing me because I hate Prime."

Check out Ryan Garcia's comments on facing Sean O'Malley and Jake Paul below (starting at the 1:10 mark):

While Garcia has expressed an interest in fighting in the UFC - even before his suspension - it remains unlikely that he will make such a move. Even more unlikely is that he would be granted a title bout against O'Malley, who holds the bantamweight belt.

A bout with Paul also remains unlikely as he is set to face Mike Perry on July 20 and Mike Tyson on November 15. The social media personality reportedly weighs around 230 pounds, which would give him a nearly 100-pound weight advantage over 'KingRy'.

What punishment did Ryan Garcia receive in addition to his suspension?

Ryan Garcia tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs on both the day before and the day of his bout against Devin Haney. 'King Ry' reached a settlement with the New York State Athletic Commission, according to Dan Rafael, who tweeted:

"BREAKING: Ryan Garcia/legal team have made settlement agreement with NYSAC. He has agreed to the following: suspension of at least 1 year; forfeiture of his $1.1M official contract purse (goes to GB, Haney may get %), $10k fine (state max); fight officially a no contest. #boxing"

Check out Dan Rafael's tweet below:

Despite reaching a settlement agreeing to the punishment, Garcia has continued to declare his innoncence on social media. He will reportedly undergo random drug testing as he serves his suspension. 'King Ry' will be eligible to return to the boxing ring on April 20, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback