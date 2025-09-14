"Sack the ref" - Fans react as deafening Noche UFC crowd drowns out closing buzzer for Rob Font vs. David Martinez

David Martinez defeated Rob Font in their 135-pound clash in the co-main event of Noche UFC earlier today. The fight drew headlines as referee Dan Miragliotta was late to stop the fight after the buzzer sounded at the end of Round 3.In the bout, Font started strong, utilizing his jab to keep Martinez at bay effectively. However, Martinez was able to find his rhythm and landed several significant strikes, cruising to a unanimous decision win.At the end of Round 3, 'Black Spartan' unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes, igniting the crowd and making it difficult for the referee to hear the buzzer. This resulted in the bout continuing for an extra few seconds and Font receiving unnecessary damage.With the win, Martinez has improved his professional MMA record to 13-1 (10 knockouts) and secured his second straight win in the UFC. On the other hand, Font's two-fight win streak was snapped. As a result, Martinez will enter the UFC rankings after defeating the No.9-ranked Font.Check out the post below:The post sparked several fan reactions on the platform. One user wrote:&quot;Sack the ref.&quot;Others commented:&quot;Ref should be responsible for Font getting robbed by giving the judges that visual at the end.&quot;&quot;They went for a solid 5 more seconds.💀&quot;&quot;If I was Rob, I would have a word with that ref.&quot;&quot;Wild ending Mexico on top. No way Rob Font thought he won that lmao 😂.&quot;&quot;Dan Miragliotta is lost in that cage.&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @UFC on X]