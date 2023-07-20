"Sad day when foreigners are more American" - Sean Strickland blasts outrage over Jason Aldean's controversial music video

UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has defended country singer Jason Aldean after the musician recieved backlash over his latest music video.

Aldean released the song Try That In A Small Town, accompanied by a music video on July 14. The video has drawn controversy as some believe it advocates for violence and racism as throughout there are clips shown of riots, the American flag on fire as well as tragedies that have affected the United States in recent times.

The country singer recently hit back at those critics and gave his own interpretation of what the song means. He said:

“Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief." [H/t CNN]

Sean Strickland also weighed in on the drama on Twitter. The polarizing fighter fiercly defended Jason Aldean and claimed it was a "sad day" when foreigners were more American than US citizens. He tweeted:

"Cracks me up the outrage over Jason Aldean song... How did Americans become such fucking pussies?! My god.... since when did we disagree that looters and car jackers should be shot?! BRING BACK THE ROOFTOP KOREANS! Sad day when foreigners are more American than us."

Ariel Helwani suggests Sean Strickland may fight for the middleweight title next

Ariel Helwani has potentially revealed the inside scoop in regards to the future of the middleweight division. According to the host of The MMA Hour, the UFC may announce Sean Strickland versus Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.

Dricus du Plessis is in prime position for the next title shot against Adesanya, recently causing a major upset with his victory against Robert Whittaker. Helwani has revealed, however, that 'Stillknocks' may not be ready to face 'The Last Stylebender' in September.

Should du Plessis decide against the quick turnaround between his fights, Helwani has claimed Strickland is in the works as next in line. He tweeted:

"It’s not quite official but pretty close at at this point that Dricus Du Plessis will not be able to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 on Sept. 9 in Sydney. He was banged up going into the Robert Whittaker fight, and that turnaround is just too soon, I’m told. If that ends up being the case, and Israel Adesanya stays on the card, which is his desire, it’ll be Adesanya x Sean Strickland for the middleweight title on 9/9."

