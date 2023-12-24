“Sad to see the end of a legend” - Fans react as huge underdog Joseph Parker stuns Deontay Wilder with all-time performance in Riyadh

With all eyes on the Day of Reckoning fight card, Joseph Parker pulled off the biggest win of his career in the co-main event over Deontay Wilder.

Despite Wilder being a huge betting favorite, Parker out-landed and out-boxed the American en route to a unanimous decision victory. In full control nearly the entire fight, Parker almost finished the former WBC heavyweight champion in the eighth round.

With the loss, Wilder has now lost three of his last four fights since having a 42-0-1 record entering the first fight with Tyson Fury.

Rather than crediting Parker for the win, most fans immediately dumped on Wilder and labeled the 'Bronze Bomber' as a one-trick pony by solely relying on his powerful right hand. However, fans also credited the former champion as a 'legend,' noting that they were 'sad' to see the downfall of his career.

One comment read:

"Sad to see the end of a legend. But good s*** Parker came to fight."

Another fan claimed that Wilder was lucky not to have faced Anthony Joshua at the event, stating that the former is 'finished.' The fan wrote:

"Wilder is finished. AJ woulda slept him."

Other fans who were unimpressed by the fight commented:

"That's not even an upset"

"Wilder looked ring rusty. But take nothing away from Parker. Oh. My. World! I was actually anxious for him at first. What a fight"

"Wilder lost every round"

"Maybe Wilder and AJ can fight on the undercard of Parker vs. Ruiz"

Avid supporters of the 'Bronze Bomber' also reacted to the fight, commenting their beliefs that Wilder won the fight. Such comments read:

"Wilder got robbed. I had it 115-113"

"WILDER GOT ROBBED"

View more fan reactions to Joseph Parker defeating Deontay Wilder below:

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker result

Though not facing Anthony Joshua in the main event, many were still excited for the return of Deontay Wilder on December 23.

However, in the co-main event of the Day of Reckoning, Wilder shockingly lost a convincing decision to Joseph Parker. With the loss, all plans and rumors of a potential matchup with Joshua seemingly went down the drain.

Executing an intelligent game plan, Parker — a former WBO heavyweight world champion — confused and frustrated Wilder for all 12 rounds to receive a unanimous decision. Though Wilder appeared upset by the official result, most believe that Parker was the rightful winner.

Now, with a 34-3 record, Parker has set himself up for a potential big fight on the horizon. Wilder dropped to 43-3-1, with the loss being the first in his career via decision.