Saemapetch Fairtex now fears no man after facing Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Former ONE World Title challenger Saemapetch Fairtex believes he gained valuable experience when he took on ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion and legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao late last year, as well as receiving a major boost in confidence.

The 26-year-old phenom says he now fears no man after having faced the best the sport has to offer.

Saemapetch Fairtex is scheduled for a highly-anticipated rematch against Thai countryman Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym later this month, this time in the ONE Championship ring.

The two square off in the headline bout of ONE: NO SURRENDER II, a closed-door, audience free event set for broadcast on Friday, 14 August in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Fairtex gym representative is preparing an all-out assault.

“Nong-O is just a very skilled Muay Thai fighter. He was able to use all of his weapons and speed. I plan to use all my weapons against Rodlek too,” said Saempetch Fairtex.

“I’ve already faced the best in the ring. I just have no fear of anyone right now after that.”

Saemapetch Fairtex and Rodlek have already met once before, six years ago at Thailand’s prestigious Channel 7 Boxing Stadium. At the time, Saemapetch was just beginning his fighting career, and lost a five-round decision to his cross-country rival.

Since then, however, Saemapetch Fairtex has come into his own, showing improvement on all fronts. He’s carved a name for himself among the world’s greatest striking talent in ONE Super Series.

With victories over big names such as Deividas Danyla, Alaverdi Ramazanov, and Ognjen Topic, Saemapetch Fairtex sits within the elite class in his division. Against Rodlek, Saemapetch Fairtex vows to leave it all in the ring.

“I lost to Rodlek the last time. I was very young and inexperienced. He’s improved a lot, especially with his knee strikes. I’ve improved my skills as well, and I plan to use everything that I have learned since we last fought,” said Saemapetch.

“Win or lose, I will put a hundred percent into this fight.”

The stakes are incredibly high, as ONE Championship recently revealed that their clash will be a semifinal matchup in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament. The winner of the entire tournament will eventually go on to face Nong-O for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title.

That’s exactly where Saemapetch wants to be. Being four years younger than his opponent, Saemapetch Fairtex feels age will play a factor in this rematch and believes Rodlek’s time is up -- that it’s now time for the younger man to take the reins.

“His style is the same as before. He charges forward behind his punches and kicks, and his dangerous knee strikes. But I think age will play a factor in this fight, and he won’t be able to keep up with the younger man,” said Saemapetch.

“I don’t want to make any predictions, but I promise I will be fully focused on claiming victory. I’m a lot better than before, and I have so many more weapons now.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER II is ONE Championship’s second event in Bangkok since resuming its flagship event schedule. Apart from the exciting main event, the show also features appearances from some of the best local Thai martial arts talent, including Pongsiri Mitsatit, Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy, and Pongsiri PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym, among others.