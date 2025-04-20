"Safest cameraman on the planet", "The bouncer wanted no part" - Fans react to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson getting into fiery confrontation at bar

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has built a successful career in content creation after retiring from mixed martial arts. Jackson was recently spotted at a bar confronting a person who pressed his cameraman. Jackson gave the person a telling-off and also warned everyone at the bar not to touch his cameraman.

In a post on Instagram by Happy Punch, showing Jakson's bar run-in, the caption read:

"Rampage Jackson was not playing with this dude for pushing his cameraman at the bar 😬 (via RampageJackson/Kick)"

Many fans shared their reaction to the video, with one of them writing:

"Safest cameraman on the planet, lol dude has Rampage Jackson as his bodyguard."

Others wrote:

"The bouncer wanted no part with Rampage. Escorted the guy out instead of saying anything to him."

"Real friends really got your back"

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Jackson is a former UFC light heavyweight champion, winning the crown by knocking out Chuck Liddell in 2007. He fought 13 times in the promotion, winning eight of those fights.

'Rampage' has shared the octagon with some of the biggest names in MMA like Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko and Chael Sonnen. He now runs a successful podcast named JAXXON PODCAST.

When Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson expressed his wish for a rematch against Jon Jones

Quinton Jackson faced Jon Jones at UFC 135 for the light heavyweight championship. Jones dominated the fight and submitted 'Rampage' via rear naked choke in the fourth round.

Jackson made an appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast last year and asserted he desired for a rematch against the now heavyweight champion. He said:

"I wanna get Jon Jones back because I think Jon Jones is the best fighter in the world. And when I fought him, I did not know he was the best fighter in the world. At that point in my career, I had never lost a fight, with me being in really good shape. I was like, 'Oh, this kid ain’t going to beat me.' If I fought him again, I would probably come out in swim goggles.”

