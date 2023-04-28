Sage Northcutt admits he has kept an eye on Ahmed Mujtaba

American mixed martial arts prodigy Sage Northcutt has been out of action for quite some time now. That's following a disastrous ONE Championship debut in 2019 that left him with serious injuries, as well as a bout with COVID-19 and its many complications.

But during his absence, ‘Super’ has been keeping in shape, and also keeping an eye on his next opponent.

Sage Northcutt will make his highly anticipated return to the circle against Pakistani MMA champion ‘The Wolverine’ Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Northcutt admitted that he has kept an eye on Mujtaba. ‘Super’ said:

“He has improved. He has improved quite a bit, and I’m absolutely watching tape, for sure. The knockout, that was a good one.”

Mujtaba has had an incredible run in ONE Championship as of late, winning four of his last five fights since losing his promotional debut.

‘The Wolverine’ has posted victories over Li Kai Wen, Benedict Ang, Rahul Raju, and most recently, the dangerous Abraao Amorim. Northcutt has no doubt been impressed by the Pakistani’s performances, and views his opponent as a legitimate challenge.

Fans are eager to see Northcutt back in action. Will he finally notch a victory in ONE Championship and give American fans something to cheer about? Stay tuned.

