Sage Northcutt adopts a ‘one fight at a time’ approach: “Right now, I’m focused on fighting Shinya”

'Super' Sage Northcutt is prepared to stir things up in the stacked lightweight division, but he'll do so in a more calculated approach.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male executed his hotly anticipated return to perfection at ONE Fight Night 10, ONE Championship’s on-ground debut in North America this past May. He needed only 39 seconds to crank a heel hook for the win over Pakistani talent Ahmed Mujtaba inside a sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

With the win, Sage Northcutt’s confidence has been instilled, and many other lightweight talents are keen to have a chance to share the circle with the multi-time karate world champion and prominent MMA name.

While he’s happy to have a target at his back, ‘Super’ Sage says he only has one name on his mind as he aims to have a crack at the ranked spots and a shot at the ONE lightweight world title down the road.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 27-year-old offered:

“It’s cool. People call other people out, but I got my focus on one fight at a time. So right now, I’m focused on fighting Shinya.”

Sage Northcutt and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki were scheduled to faceoff after his lengthy layoff before his return at ONE Fight Night 10.

However, luck wasn’t on his side, as the American athlete picked up COVID-19, which further derailed his plans for a return.

Despite the setback, the poster boy of ONE Championship proved that he was more than ready to compete at the top of the mountain as he returned with a quick submission victory.

Now, he’s prepared to take on a former divisional king to continue his drive to the pinnacle of the sport.

