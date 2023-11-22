Sage Northcutt credits having ‘the right mindset’ in successful return from lengthy injury

American mixed martial arts phenom and multi-time karate world champion ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt is one of the finest physical specimens in all of combat sports. One look at his chiseled abs and rock-solid physique and you see the image of an athlete in his prime.

But Northcutt says fighting is more than being in the best physical condition possible. The 27-year-old says it’s all about heading into war with a strong and stable mindset.

Such was the case in his last fight, when Northcutt shocked fans with a first-round submission victory over Pakistan’s Ahmed ‘The Wolverine’ Mujtaba. Northcutt and Mujtaba locked horns at the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video last May, which took place before a sold-out crowd at the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Northcutt forced Mujtaba to tap to a heel hook early in the opening salvo.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Northcutt says he can attribute his victory to having an iron mind heading into the fight.

‘Super Sage’ said:

“So just having positivity and having a group of good training partners and a great room with great coaches made a huge difference for everything. Going into the fight, feeling confident was huge. Because before having a fight, if you don't have the right mindset, you could already have a negative mindset in going out to the fight. You could already be losing before you even enter the fight.”

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt targets Japanese legend Shinya Aoki for his next fight in ONE Championship

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt can’t wait for his next fight in ONE Championship, and he already has someone in mind for the next time he’s in the Circle. Northcutt eyes former multiple-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese MMA legend ‘Tobikan Judan’ Shinya Aoki.

The two have been on a collision course recently, with both men expressing the desire to face each other.