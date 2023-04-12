Sage Northcutt feels love from fans heading into ONE Fight Night 10

'Super' Sage Northcutt is feeling the love from fans in the lead-up to his return at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May.

The 27-year-old will compete for the first time in nearly four years when he steps inside the circle against Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10.

Northcutt will be making his second ONE Championship appearance, having lost to Cosmo Alexandre in his debut. The American is feeling the love from fans ahead of his long-anticipated return to action:

"4 weeks until the fireworks 💥💥💥 tune in if you can! #ONEFightNight10"

@foxxgllove commented: You been working your ass off. I feel like it's your time.

@iam_dxter added: Sage needs to go super saiyan.

@tim.robs wrote: Super Sage needs to turn up

@thczartrevornieman typed: Sage all the way baby

Sage Northcutt expects a rollercoaster of emotions in return to action at ONE Fight Night 10

'Super' Sage knows he'll be feeling a lot of different emotions when the door closes behind him and Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. Northcutt told the promotion:

“Having some time off, I mean obviously everybody’s got nerves, if you don’t, that’s kind of different,” Northcutt told ONE Championship. “But everybody’s got nerves when they go into a fight. It doesn’t mean you’re nervous to fight, but you get the butterflies, you get excited, you get amped up, so of course, I’ll be feeling all those things.”

Some forget that Northcutt was successful in the UFC, collecting six wins with finishes over Francisco Treviño, Cody Pfister, and Zak Ottow.

Northcutt was originally expected to return in April 2021 against Shinya Aoki, but lingering COVID-19 symptoms forced him to extend his layoff. Nevertheless, 'Super' Sage will finally display his skills once again this May.

Make sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Sage Northcutt make his long-anticipated return against Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba, live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

