Sage Northcutt hopes to replicate Demetrious Johnson’s success and be ‘the main face of ONE Championship’

Sage Northcutt feels he doesn’t have to look elsewhere for motivation as ONE Championship’s flyweight king Demetrious Johnson is the best that’s ever competed.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete’s first promotional win against Ahmed Mujtaba ONE Fight Night 10 this past May has instilled plenty of confidence in his arsenal. He’s ready to return with a bang whenever he competes next.

However, earning more wins and gaining world championship status is not the only thing on ‘Super’ Sage’s mind. The American athlete wants to replicate ‘Mighty Mouse’s’ achievement on the global stage and establish himself under a similar limelight to the MMA GOAT.

In a podcast with Spinnin Backfist, Sage Northcutt admitted:

“I’d like to be able to be at the spot he’s [Demetrious Johnson] at in the future. Be the champion and be the main face of ONE Championship. That’ll be great.”

The Californian superstar has plenty of years left ahead of him, after all. Still only 27, the talented martial artist has displayed a very well-rounded skill set in all his fights thus far.

Having been the poster boy of MMA when he rose through the ranks, Sage Northcutt knows exactly what it takes to rise to prominence and be a force to be reckoned with in ONE.

Northcutt had to miss a large chunk of – what would have been – his prime years due to the injuries he suffered against Cosmo Alexandre in his debut. However, the Karate specialist is ready to prove doubters wrong as he aims to be the face of the Singapore-based organization.

Relive his epic win at ONE Fight Night 10 via replay on Amazon Prime Video, available to fans in the United States and Canada.

Poll : 0 votes