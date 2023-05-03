Sage Northcutt has ONE Championship gold on his mind

American superstar ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has more than just winning his next match on his mind - he’s determined to win a gold-plated world title.

‘Super’ Sage is ready to stand and trade leather with Ahmed Mujtaba in a lightweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video. It will be four years since his last walkout so he’s super excited to make waves again in the competitive scene.

As such, he’s got even bigger aspirations than just winning his next match. Speaking to ESPN MMA this week, Northcutt confessed the following:

“My goals haven’t changed. I want to be a world champion. I have a kickboxing background growing up with karate. I also want to do it in multiple sports. Shinya Aoki, it would be cool to have a grappling match like that. Competing in submission grappling would be awesome too. But I’m focused on this fight right now on May 5.”

Northcutt has a second chance this week to right the wrongs in front of his home country of the U.S. Getting most of his experience fighting in American promotions, the 27-year-old star believes that he can get back to where he started all those years ago.

Prior to joining ONE Championship, he was riding on a three-fight win streak before experiencing an early setback under the promotion in 2019 against Cosmo Alexander.

Although things didn’t go according to plan, Northcutt is confident there’s a lot more to showcase than what he did in his promotional debut.

Using adversity as his main source of motivation, Sage Northcutt is excited to prove his naysayers wrong and give them a show they’ll remember, starting with a big KO over Ahmed Mujtaba this week.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down this Friday at the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado. The entire card will be broadcast live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

