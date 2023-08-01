Sage Northcutt pumped for battle of KO artists John Lineker and Kim Jae Woong: “I don’t want to miss it”

American lightweight mixed martial arts fighter Sage Northcutt expects a humdinger of a match between noted knockout artists John Lineker and Kim Jae Woong later this week and cannot wait for it to go down.

‘Hands of Stone’ and ‘The Fighting God’ are featured in a bantamweight clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The two warriors are expected to bring their brand of heavy-handed action, which can be seen live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Sage Northcutt, in an interview with ONE Championship, shared that the Lineker-Kim showdown has must-see written all over it and that he does not want to miss any of it when it happens.

“I’m not one to make predictions, but I’m excited to watch that and see how that goes down. I don’t wanna miss it,” the Team Alpha Male affiliate said.

Both John Lineker and Kim Jae Woong are looking for bounce-back victories at ONE Fight Night 13 after bowing to defeats in their previous fights.

John Lineker lost to fellow Brazilian Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title back in February by technical knockout, unable to continue past the fourth round after absorbing telling hits to the face throughout.

He once held the bantamweight strap until he was stripped of it in the lead-up to his first title showdown with Andrade last October for missing weight. Said fight, however, ended in a no-contest.

Kim Jae Woong, meanwhile, dropped his match against Shoko Sato of Japan in January by unanimous decision.

The Korean star was a former No. 1 featherweight contender but of late has been competing in the bantamweight lane.