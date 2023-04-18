Sage Northcutt is ready for his comeback fight at ONE Fight Night 10

MMA superstar and ONE lightweight fighter 'Super' Sage Northcutt is looking primed and ready ahead of his comeback fight at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. The May 5th event at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, which will mark ONE Championship's first-ever on-ground US live show, will showcase the 27-year-old phenom's return from a four-year hiatus due to injury.

Across the Circle from him will be Pakistan's Ahmed Mujtaba, who is on back-to-back victories in ONE Championship. With less than a month to go before we see him showcase his skills once again, 'Super' Sage posted on Instagram a reminder for his fans:

"Are you tuning in to watch the @onechampionship fights May 5th? My first fight back in several years!! There’s championship world title fights also! #ONEFightNight10"

Sage Northcutt's fans are all pumped in anticipation of the American phenom's return to the Circle:

Comments on Sage Northcutt's post

@silent_golem low-key suggested a new nickname for 'Super':

"Yessss!!!!! The North Storm is Coming!"

@aaronporras and @ronsmoor are sending their well wishes and good luck to Northcutt:

"Hope you do well bro! Get it done"

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 All the success brother you deserve it"

@umerzaidi is kind enough to give his idol some fight tips:

"Ahmed’s training at AKA. Get ready for a lot of grappling."

Needless to say, Northcutt will be looking to make a statement after the devastating knockout he suffered at the hands of Cosmo Alexandre in is ONE debut nearly four years ago.

Likewise, his opponent Ahmed Mujtaba is keen to put his country on the map by taking out a bonafide MMA superstar. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Wolverine' spoke about his upcoming bout with Sage Northcutt:

""Fighting on May 5 in the United States, it’s a big thing for me. Once again, I’m representing my country in the States, the land of opportunity. There’s a lot of people from Pakistan in the U.S. They are waiting for me to represent my country, and there is a lot of Pakistanis going to be at the event, who are going to be cheering for me."

Fans in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 in US primetime on May 5, live and for free on Prime Video with an Amazon subscription.

Poll : 0 votes