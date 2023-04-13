Sage Northcutt wants to compete in kickboxing and submission grappling in ONE

After a four-year break from competition, Sage Northcutt has a lot of time to make up for and that’s exactly what he intends to do.

After losing his first fight under the ONE Championship banner by way of knockout in the opening 30 seconds, 'Super' was forced to take time away from the spotlight to undergo surgery and a lengthy recovery process.

A bout with COVID-19 further delayed his comeback, but after four long years, ‘Super’ Sage is back at ONE Fight Night 10 to face Ahmed Mujtaba.

On May 5, ONE Championship will host its first-ever event in the United States at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. Northcutt is excited to be a part of this historic event but he doesn’t want the firsts to stop there.

Athletes under the ONE banner have the opportunity to compete in several martial arts disciplines to really test their overall skills and that’s something Sage Northcutt is keen to capitalize on.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Northcutt said:

“Definitely, you know I know this fight’s an MMA fight but that’s what’s so cool about ONE Championship is that you got kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling. I would like to do them all actually. Maybe after this fight, maybe I’ll have a submission grappling match, maybe that’s against Shinya Aoki. Or I go and have a kickboxing match so I would definitely like that for sure.”

Watch the full interview below:

Before he can think about the near future, Northcutt faces the tough test of Pakistan’s Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10. The entire event on May 5 will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

