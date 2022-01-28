Said Nurmagomedov shares screenshot of Sean O'Malley fight offer for UFC 269 - "They couldn’t get a hold of him"

Said Nurmagomedov has accused Sean O'Malley of being too afraid to fight him.

Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and stated that 'Sugar' had ducked him twice and affirmed his desire to end the hype surrounding the 27-year-old. The Russian fighter then shared a screenshot of an offer to take on O'Malley at UFC 269 and claimed that nobody could get a hold of the No.12-ranked bantamweight.

Nurmagomedov wrote on Twitter:

"Hey @SugaSeanMMA UFC offer you to me 2 times, your chicken a** never responded run. What we’re gonna do now? I wanna kill your hype @bokamotoESPN @KevinI @danawhite @seanshelby"

Nurmagomedov also called O'Malley a "coward" for not responding to the possible fight:

"Hey guys I wanna send the fans and the MMA media proof, I was sent a bout against @SugaSeanMMA on December 11th and they couldn’t get a hold of him. He was at the beauty salon getting his hair done pink, this coward. @bokamotoESPN @KevinI @MMAjunkie @MMAFighting @DamonMartin"

Sean O'Malley faced Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 and stopped the Brazilian fighter in the first round, picking up a signature win. Said Nurmagomedov returned to the octagon for the first time since October 2020 at UFC 270 and made short work of Cody Stamann, vaulting himself into the rankings.

Sean O'Malley might not return to the octagon until June or July

Sean O'Malley wanted to follow up his big win at UFC 269 with a fight on March 5 at UFC 272. However, it appears that a thumb injury has scuppered those plans. 'Sugar' might not be able to return to the octagon until this summer. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, O'Malley said:

"I can’t fight March 5, it’s too soon. I don’t think they’re having a Vegas card in April, in May. I might not fight for a while. If I don’t fight until June or July, it just gives me time to get better and improve. I haven’t been able to train since my fight. I’ve had a fu**ing fractured thumb since my fight."

Sean O'Malley will presumably be handed a higher-ranked opponent during his next fight. While there has been no official confirmation, giving the 15-1 fighter a chance to avenge his only defeat, which came against Marlon Vera, would certainly draw a lot of interest.

