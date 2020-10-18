Said Nurmagomedov takes less than a minute to KO opponent at UFC Fight Island 6

Said Nurmagomedov suffered a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Raoni Barcelos back in December of 2019.

Nurmagomedov is regarded as one of the most talented up-and-coming fighters in the UFC Bantamweight division, and as such, suffered a significant setback owing to his aforesaid loss to Barcelos.

Said Nurmagomedov was eager to return to his winning ways at UFC Fight Island 6

Talented Russian MMA prospect, Said Nurmagomedov, entered his fight against Mark Striegl earlier today with a seemingly renewed vigor, and went on to defeat the latter in incredibly dominant fashion.

Said Nurmagomedov faced Mark Striegl at UFC Fight Island 6 (UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. The Korean Zombie), in what was the first fight of the event.

Nurmagomedov’s bout with Striegl marked the beginning of the Preliminary card of the UFC Fight Island 6 event at the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Said Nurmagomedov scored a vicious KO in less than a minute at UFC Fight Island 6

The fight lasted less than a minute and witnessed Striegl march forward and attempt to attack Nurmagomedov from long range.

However, Striegl failed to land any significant offense and was instead caught by a beautiful left hand thrown by Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov’s left hand appeared to have stunned Striegl instantly, as the latter latched on to Nurmagomedov’s leg in hopes of securing a single-leg takedown.

Nevertheless, before Striegl could clear the cobwebs and execute a single-leg takedown, Nurmagomedov attacked him with multiple punches all whilst balancing on one leg.

Said Nurmagomedov landed multiple punches in quick succession on Striegl’s head, downing the latter on the mat.

Furthermore, having freed himself of the single-leg hold and knocked down his opponent, Nurmagomedov continued landing multiple punches on Striegl’s head.

The flurry of punches knocked out Striegl, with the referee stepping in and waving off the fight at the 51-second mark.

Said Nurmagomedov proceeded to celebrate his victory, having returned to the win column in spectacular fashion.

Moreover, addressing his victory, Said Nurmagomedov stated:

“I feel great…I didn’t have to get injured or anything. It was over pretty quick. I have great balance. I’m good on the ground.”

