Sam Alvey praises 'amazing' Dustin Poirier after heartwarming encounter with the UFC lightweight star

Sam Alvey had words of high praise for UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier. Alvey referred to Poirier as ‘amazing’ and recalled the heartwarming encounter he had with The Diamond after UFC Vegas 23.

In the aftermath of his second-round submission loss against Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 23, Sam Alvey happened to meet Dustin Poirier, who offered him words of encouragement. Alvey put forth a tweet regarding the same.

Walking through Atlanta airport right now minding my own and the amazing @dustinpoirier appeared out of nowhere and told me congratulations on my fighting to “keep my head up it was a good one”. What a cool thing to have happens. I was a fan but now... that’s just unreal. — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) April 11, 2021

“Walking through Atlanta airport right now minding my own and the amazing @dustinpoirier appeared out of nowhere and told me congratulations on my fighting to “keep my head up it was a good one”. What a cool thing to have happens. I was a fan but now... that’s just unreal.”

UFC middleweight competitor and veteran MMA fighter Sam Alvey was involved in a grueling fight against fellow middleweight Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 23. The event, which transpired on April 10th, 2021, witnessed Alvey endure a considerable amount of punishment courtesy of Marquez.

The end came in round two when Marquez rocked Alvey on the feet and then proceeded to submit him with a bulldog choke. Thankfully, Alvey eventually regained his bearings after the fight was waved off.

The UFC Vegas 23 event took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and following its conclusion, Sam Alvey made his way back home. It was on his way home that Alvey met Dustin Poirier at the Atlanta airport. Alvey tweeted that this is where Poirier appeared out of nowhere and congratulated him on his fight.

Alvey revealed that Dustin Poirier asked him to keep his head up despite the loss. Furthermore, Alvey suggested that he’s now an even bigger fan of Poirier.

Sam Alvey is facing testing times in his MMA career, whereas Dustin Poirier is riding high on his UFC 257 win

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Over the course of his last six bouts, Sam Alvey has suffered five losses and fought to one draw. Alvey’s most recent fight was a second-round submission loss against Julian Marquez at UFC Vegas 23. Alvey will surely be aiming to end this rough patch of his career and return to winning ways at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier is riding high, with his most recent fight being a second-round TKO win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 (January 2021). McGregor won their first fight via first-round TKO at UFC 178 (September 2014). And the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is set for UFC 264 (July 10th, 2021).

