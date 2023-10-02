Same format, same people - Could UFC be losing top MMA spot to PFL in near future? Dan Hardy weighs in 

Dan Hardy has made a bold claim by suggesting that PFL could potentially overtake UFC as the number one MMA promotion.

The UFC is undoubtedly the biggest MMA promotion in the world and that has been the case for quite some time now. The promotion has had a strong hold on the sport's top talent, however, with rising competition in the business, there is certainly room for other organizations to grow as well.

Speaking about it during an exclusive interview with Mirror Fighting, Dan Hardy who now works with the PFL spoke about the possibility of the promotion potentially overtaking the Ultimate Fighting Championship:

"The UFC have built a business model which works really well for them. But the thing is that there's not a great deal of flexibility to it, right? It's the same format with the same people and the same narratives. It's the same Embedded with the suitcase going around at the airport."

Further suggesting how PFL can help fighters to make big money, Dan Hardy said:

"The consistency of it is almost comforting, to be honest, which is quite relaxing. But with the PFL the world is our oyster and we can kind of go whatever direction we want. Signing Jake Paul and supporting him, signing Francis Ngannou, the likes of Amanda Serrano or Savannah Marshall, it just shows to people that we're open for business. If you're a combat athlete and you're interested in dedicating yourself to making some big money and having some good fights then the PFL has got the options for you."

Dana White announces huge fights for UFC 296

UFC 296 is set to be one of the biggest cards of the year as Dana White confirmed a number of highly exciting matchups for the final pay-per-view of 2023. Leon Edwards will defend his welterweight championship against Colby Covington in the main event.

Alexandre Pantoja will make his first title defense as he puts the men's flyweight belt on the line in a rematch against Brandon Royval on the co-main event of the night. Stephen Thompson would face the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Paddy Pimblett would be taking on the veteran Tony Ferguson.

Catch the announcements below:

