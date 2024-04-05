Sammy-Jo Luxton shares three-word reaction after making it to PFL Europe Women’s Flyweight Season

After years of being one of the most popular regional MMA fighters of all time, Sammy-Jo Luxton has finally confirmed her PFL debut will be on the next PFL Europe card on June 8.

The PFL announced the addition of the fan-favorite English striker on social media on April 5, declaring that the former Muay Thai competitor would be a part of the next PFL Europe event in Newcastle. The event will feature eight women's flyweight fighters in a tournament format.

At the time of the announcement, Luxton joined Shanelle Dyer as the only two fighters confirmed.

Expand Tweet

Just minutes after the PFL Europe X account posted the announcement, Luxton gave her reaction with a quote tweet of the post. In three words, Luxton posted:

"DOUBT ME NOW 🏆🤝🏻"

Expand Tweet

With just a 2-0 record, Luxton made her professional MMA debut in 2023 and has won both of her fights in a combined 26 seconds. The fighter's combat sports success and aesthetic appearance have led to her already accumulating over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

As the PFL mentioned in the announcement tweet, Luxton already has a victory over Dyer in Muay Thai, picking up a split decision win at Roar Combat League 14.

Who is Sammy-Jo Luxton?

Despite having just two professional cage fights and less than six months of MMA experience, Sammy-Jo Luxton signed with the PFL on April 5 and instantly became one of the promotion's biggest stars.

Luxton, who went viral on social media in late 2022 and now has over 100,000 Instagram followers, made her professional MMA debut in December 2023, winning by first-round knockout. The former Muay Thai fighter followed up her impressive first showing with an 18-second knockout in March, thus earning herself a spot on the upcoming PFL Europe card in June.

Per her X account, Luxton originally signed with the PFL in February but continued to compete on the regional scene before joining the upcoming PFL Europe tournament.

Expand Tweet

Before transitioning to MMA, Luxton realized immense success in Muay Thai, amassing a 48-4 professional record.

Sammy-Jo Luxton's upcoming opponent in PFL Europe has not been announced but will be on June 8 in Newcastle, United Kingdom.

Poll : Will Sammy-Jo Luxton find success in the PFL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion