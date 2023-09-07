"Sandgroom" - Wishes pour in from Kamaru Usman and others as Cory Sandhagen gets hitched 

UFC bantamweight star Cory Sandhagen took to Instagram to announce that he is now married. Sandhagen posted a picture of him and his newlywed wife, alongside the caption:

"Got hitched! I love all the normal stuff about Erica - her personality, her character, her values, etc. Outside that, it feels like I’ve had her by my side since the beginning of time. Pretty interesting feeling. I feel bonded to her in a divine way. From life times ago and I know life times to come. She’s unbelievable. I love her so much. We got sick and spent the last four days laying next to each other with body aches making each other laugh and annoying one another. What a honey moon. So frickin cute. Love you, Erica! PEACE"

Cory Sandhagen got married to Erica Ueda, his long-time girlfriend. The pair were involved in a long-term relationship and got engaged in August of 2021. According to reports, Ueda plays a 'huge' role in 'supporting' Sandhagen in his MMA career.

She has also said that she does not want him fighting for more than 10 years.

Kamaru Usman, Maycee Barber, UFC fans and fighters congratulate Cory Sandhagen

In the comments section of the same post, a number of UFC fans and fighters took the time to congratulate Sandhagen.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who trains out of Denver, Colorado, much like Sandhagen himself, said:

"🫶🏿🫶🏿🫶🏿

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber added:

"Congratulations!!!"

UFC strawweight and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) ace Mackenzie Dern joined in, saying:

"Congrats newlyweds!! Much love!!!"

Fan-favorite brawler Drew Dober added:

"Congratulations 🎊"

UFC commentator and analyst Brendan Fitzgerald also commented:

"Congrats Sandman… love to see it 🙌🔥"

User @k.graper said:

"Sandgroom"

Another user, @brasco_bets further said:

"Congrats Cory! New happiness/fulfillment level unlocked ❤️📈"

User fooddiaries10101 in a hilarious-yet-wholesome comment also said:

"Enter the sandwoman!"

UFC fans and fighters react to Cory Sandhagen's post

While fans can't wait to see Sandhagen in the octagon again, they were all smiles and congratulated him on his marriage.