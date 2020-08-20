Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort aware of Kulabdam’s enhanced power in 4-ounce gloves

It's going to be an explosive showdown between Thailand's rising Muay Thai global superstars as seven-time Muay Thai World Champion "The Million Dollar Baby" Sangmanee Klong SuanPluResort meets countryman and two-time Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion "Left Meteorite" Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in the ONE Championship ring.

Sangmanee and Kulabdam are scheduled to square off in the main event of ONE: NO SURRENDER III, a closed-door, audience free event set for broadcast on 21 August in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans are getting ready for what is expected to be an action-packed three-round contest, with neither man willing to take a step backward.

Sangmanee, for one, knows just how dangerous his opponent is. Nevertheless, "The Million Dollar Baby" feels extra confident in his abilities and believes he has enough to claim victory in one of the toughest bouts of his career.

"Kulabdam is a very strong fighter. He has very powerful punches and he's going to be even more dangerous now with smaller gloves. However, I've studied his fights and I think he has a few weaknesses. He runs out of power and stamina as the fight goes on," said Sangmanee.

The highly-anticipated matchup is a semifinal bout in the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai Tournament. The winner of this bout will go on to face Saemapetch Fairtex in the final round.

The overall winner of the tournament will then earn the chance to challenge legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship.

Needless to say, the stakes are very high in this one, and Sangmanee is being extra careful not to be too confident.

"Even though I have a lot of experience, I don't consider it a huge advantage. Anything can happen in the ring, especially in 4-ounce gloves. I will never underestimate my opponents," said Sangmanee.

Against Kulabdam, Sangmanee is facing a worthy opponent with prodigious power in his left straight and a penchant for scoring impressive knockouts. He is considered one of the most dynamic young talents in the striking world.

Sangmanee doesn't want to predict what happens when they finally meet in the center of the ring, but he promises fans he is more than ready to put on a show.

"He should come in the best condition possible. I don't know how this fight will end but I will try my best. Kulabdam, please sharpen your weapons and show me on the biggest stage in the world," said Sangmanee.

"I'm happy that I can compete in ONE Championship again after staying at home for the past few months. Now, I'm a hundred percent ready to fight."

ONE: NO SURRENDER III is the third iteration of the high-profile event series in Bangkok. It features a mashup of compelling Muay Thai and mixed martial arts bouts.