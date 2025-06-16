Sasha Palatnikov says Tom Aspinall has GOAT potential, recalls training with interim heavyweight champ at Xtreme Couture

Tom Aspinall could become the best fighter that his weight category has ever seen, according to a former UFC fighter who has gotten in some training work with the interim UFC heavyweight champion.

Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts, Sasha Palatnikov covered several subjects ahead of his eventual disqualification victory over Phil Hawes at DBX 2 on June 14.

Palatnikov mentioned during this interview that he personally sees Tom Aspinall as the heavyweight GOAT already. When touching on his experience moving around with Aspinall at Xtreme Couture previously, Palatnikov said:

"It was just like when we were starting sparring. We just came on the mat. It was like first round, light, just touch. I swear, I've moved around with the likes of Khalil [Rountree]. I've moved around with big guys. I've moved around with Marcin Tybura, Frank Mir. I've worked with a lot of people, Tai Tuivasa."

"So then when I was moving with Aspinall I was just like man, this guy is f***in fast. Like I couldn't believe for someone his size how fast he was. From that day forward I was like I don't see anyone beating him and that's how I felt. So this whole situation with Jon Jones, I think that's holding up a lot of potential for Tom Aspinall to truly be a star in the sport."

Check out Sasha Palatnikov's comments below (35:57):

Tom Aspinall's former opponent does not see the Jon Jones title unification bout happening

Tom Aspinall has shared the octagon with some of the best heavyweights of this generation. One of them has offered his thoughts on his potential clash against Jon Jones.

During an interview with Inside Fighting, Curtis Blaydes was discussing who might be next up for a title opportunity in the heavyweight class and the former interim title challenger. He said:

"I do believe that'll probably go the [Ciryl] Gane because I don't think Jon's ever going to fight Aspinall. I'm not going to be disrespectful and say he's scared. He can't be scared. If he was honest with himself, he hasn't beat a real prime heavyweight."

"You beat Ciryl Gane, he's got obvious holes in the grappling, and you beat an old Stipe [Miocic], who was rusty, and who did have you. There were moments in that fight where a younger Stipe maybe takes advantage of those."

