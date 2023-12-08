Saudi official interferes with pay-per-view prices for Anthony Joshua event after Fury vs. Ngannou cost US fans $80

A Saudi official has interfered with pay-per-view prices for the upcoming Anthony Joshua event after Fury vs. Ngannou cost $80 to the fans in the US.

Anthony Joshua is set to return to the squared circle later this month to take on Otto Wallin. The highly anticipated event will also feature Deontay Wilder going up against Joseph Parker. While one expected the pay-per-view price to be on par with that of the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou event held in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, which cost fans in the US $80, that is not the case.

Turki Al Alshikh, the head of Riyadh Season, who wants to make Saudi Arabia the hub of big sporting events, has revealed that he requested the broadcasters to lower the pay-per-view prices. He had this to say on Facebook:

"We are proud to be hosting one of the most exciting nights of boxing that has ever been seen. Every single fight on this card could be the headliner ! We want all boxing fans to be able to join this evening with us, so we have requested that all of our broadcast partners reduce the Pay per view to these prices to offer exceptional value for the fans : US + Canada: 39.99 USD UK: 19.99 GBP • Rest of the World: 21.99 USD"

Eddie Hearn reveals plans of making Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder next

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder were speculated to be fighting each other on December 23. But the fight could not be made, and instead, they will be fighting different opponents.

However, fans can still be hopeful as this seems to be the first step towards making a fight between the two happen. If both Joshua and Wilder end up winning their respective bouts, a super fight between the two might be next.

Speaking about the same during an interview with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn hailed a potential Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder bout as the "biggest fight in boxing" and said:

“We’re full steam ahead trying to make the Wilder fight and a WBC final eliminator if that’s what it’s called, but I’d just call it the biggest fight in boxing. When that fight happens, and the only way that fight happens is if they both win on December 23rd on the same card, if they do win on the same card on the same night, that fight is the biggest fight in boxing.”