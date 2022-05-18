ONE 157 preview and predictions: Savvas Michael vs. Amir Naseri

Savvas Michael and Amir Naseri are both flying under the radar among the bigger names in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, and that's understandable. They aren’t Jonathan Haggerty or Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the two most recognizable stars in the tournament.

Nevertheless, when Michael and Naseri meet in the quarterfinal round at ONE 157 this Friday, set to go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, fans will certainly not be disappointed.

The winner of this fight will go on to face Rodtang or the UK’s Jacob Smith, which is a tall order either way.

Who emerges victorious? Let’s take a look at what Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team thinks about this exciting GP quarterfinal matchup.

Ben Imperial: Savvas Michael via unanimous decision

From what I’ve seen with Amir Naseri, he can be a quick hitter and can be quite elusive. He’s going to need all that speed against the longer and arguably equally as quick Savvas Michael.

However, I believe that the advantage Michael has will be his comfort level in the circle and how he has adapted to the smaller gloves used in ONE Super Series. Naseri could be surprised at the amount of damage he can deal out, but he might not be ready for how much he will receive back.

Vince Richards: Amir Naseri via split decision

Michael is already used to ONE Championship’s Muay Thai system, having fought in the promotion three times since 2019. Naseri, meanwhile, will be making his debut, but he is not without the necessary experience.

Both are also accomplished fighters outside of ONE Championship. Michael won the WBC and WMC Muay Thai titles, while Naseri is a former Omnoi Stadium champion.

With the two carrying championship pedigrees into their bout, it could boil down to who can get their combinations in first. Naseri is a darting fighter who can go inside his opponent’s range almost at will, which could ultimately prove troublesome for Michael.

James de Rozario: Savvas Michael via second-round TKO

Amir Naseri and Savvas Michael could be a potential Fight Of The Night contender, because both athletes can pick one another apart in a myriad of ways.

Michael's precision and high volume of strikes can hurt Naseri at any given time. On the flip side, the Iranian-Malaysian fighter can damage the Cypriot star with his near-similar skill set.

I feel that Michael's experience inside the circle will give him a slight advantage. Naseri hasn't competed on the ONE stage and that inexperience could eventually lead to his downfall.

Atilano Diaz: Savvas Michael via unanimous decision

Of the two, Savvas Michael is without a doubt the more proven commodity in the circle. With this being Naseri’s ONE Super Series debut, he isn’t yet quite accustomed to the bright lights of the world’s largest martial arts organization. On the other hand, Michael certainly is, and that experience will shine in this fight.

Michael’s biggest win in ONE was certainly his 2019 victory over the legendary Singtongnoi Por Telakun. In that fight, the Cypriot striker showed fans he excels while in the line of fire and isn’t afraid of taking a few shots to deliver his own.

That win built confidence in Michael, and we’ll see that manifest in a semifinal berth for the talented striker.

Result: Michael 3-1 Naseri

