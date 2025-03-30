"Scary how unaware he is" - Internet reacts as Drew Dober succumbs to a series of unanswered shots in bizarre "late stoppage" by Mike Beltran

Manuel Torres delivered a stunning first-round TKO victory over Drew Dober in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City, securing his fourth win inside the octagon. The Mexican lightweight made a statement with a perfectly timed right hand, but the fight's stoppage by referee Mike Beltran has since sparked debate.

Dober, fighting from a southpaw stance, controlled the center of the cage early, utilizing his jab while Torres remained patient. As Dober stepped forward, Torres capitalized on an opening and landed a powerful right hand that sent his opponent crashing to the mat.

Torres immediately followed up with relentless hammerfists as Dober attempted a single-leg takedown. Despite absorbing multiple unanswered shots, Dober showed minimal defensive movement, prompting Beltran to intervene at the 1:45 mark of Round 1.

However, Dober appeared confused by the stoppage, seemingly unaware of the damage he had sustained. Fans and fighters quickly took to social media, reacting to both the knockout and the timing of Beltran’s decision.

One fan wrote:

"Scary how unaware he is."

Others questioned the stoppage:

"That was late stoppage."

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen reacted:

"Watch him sell. This is GREAT!"

Meanwhile, retired lightweight contender Terrance McKinney added:

"Damn that was nasty ref gave him. A chance too that was brutal."

Check out some of the reactions to the fight below:

Fans react to Drew Dober vs. Manuel Torres fight. [Screenhsot courtesy: X]

Check out the results of UFC Mexico City below:

Brandon Moreno def. Steve Erceg by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Manuel Torres def. Drew Dober by TKO (punches, R1, 1:45)

Edgar Chairez def. CJ Vergara by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:30)

Raul Rosas Jr. def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

David Martinez def. Saimon Oliveira by TKO (knee and punches, R1, 4:38)

Kevin Borjas def. Ronaldo Rodriguez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Prelims

Ateba Abega Gautier def. Jose Medina by KO (punches and knee, R1, 3:32)

Melquizael Costa def. Christian Rodriguez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Loopy Godinez def. Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Rafa Garcia def. Vinc Pichel by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jamall Emmers def. Gabriel Miranda by TKO (knee and punches, R1, 4:06)

MarQuel Mederos def. Austin Hubbard by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

