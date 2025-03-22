Scorecard of UFC London prelim fight divides MMA community: "Robbery", "Right man won that fight"

UFC bantamweight contenders Nathan Fletcher and Caolan Loughran squared off in the prelims of UFC Fight Night London. This was Fletcher's second bout inside the octagon after winning his debut fight against Zygimantas Ramaska via submission. On the other hand, the Irishman, Loughran had fought three times in the UFC before winning one of the the fights.

Both young contenders were looking to make a name for themselves in one of the most competitive weight classes in the UFC. Merab Dvalishvili is currently the featherweight champion with contenders like Sean O'Malley, Petr Yan, and Umar Nurmagomedov occupying the top rankings. The fight between the pair seemed to be a close contest with Loughran getting the nod in two judges' scorecards.

In a post shared by the UFC on X, many fans shared their reaction, with one of them writing:

"Right man won that fight"

Others wrote:

"Robbery"

"Damage doesn't count then, cos Caolan didn't do much in the 3rd. Nath caused a huge gash"

Check out fan reactions to the post:

Leon Edwards will face Sean Brady in the main event of UFC London

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will face Sean Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night London. Edwards made his last appearance at UFC 304 where he fought Belal Muhammad and lost his title. The Englishman hasn't fought since and is looking to get back in title contention with a win over Brady. 'Rocky' was originally scheduled to fight Jack Della Maddalena but the Australian ended up being scheduled to fight Muhammad for the title.

Brady on the other hand made his UFC debut in 2019 and has fought eight times in the UFC winning seven of those fights. His only loss came against present champion Muhammad.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Edwards said he would love to fight Muhammad again:

"I'd love to run it back with Belal. It's difficult to say he wins [against Jack Della Maddalena]. Like I said, I probably prefer Belal, he was the last guy to defeat me. Even though I had an off night, I feel like that's one where I need to get back. I truly believe I am the better fighter between me and him."

Check out Leon Edward's comment below (1:41):

