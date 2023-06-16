Rumors surrounding the sale of Bellator MMA to the PFL have been circulating for quite some time now. Bellator president Scott Coker recently cleared the air concerning PFL's rumored acquisition of Bellator.

Coker spoke to the media before Bellator 297 and discussed the possible sale of Bellator. Revealing that his promotion is "looking to take a partner", Coker said:

“Listen, we’ve been out there. Bellator has been looking to take a partner. That’s really been Viacom that’s been handling that. So we’ll see where that nets out. We’ll probably have some clarity in the next 60 to 90 days.”

When asked about PFL's acquisition of Bellator, Coker replied:

"PFL is definitely in the conversation. There’s a couple conversations going on right now with Viacom and other companies. PFL is definitely one of them."

When asked about a potential merger between the two promotions, Coker said:

“I’d rather not speculate. Let’s just wait to see what happens. It could go a lot of different ways.”

Catch Scott Coker's comments below:

Sergio Pettis opens up about his comeback after 561-day hiatus ahead of Bellator 297

Sergio Pettis will return to the cage this weekend after a lengthy stint on the sidelines. Brother of former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, Sergio hasn't competed since December 2021, when he knocked out Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 to defend his belt.

A knee injury kept Pettis out of competition, and 'The Phenom' spoke about his road back from injury ahead of his title bout against Patricio Pitbull at Bellator 297. At the pre-fight presser, the Bellator bantamweight champion said:

"It's 18 months since I've competed...long time away...learned a lot last year... More personal stuff than I expected, but everything played out really well I think I made the right decisions and I made the right moves to come back and have a successful Friday night."

Watch Sergio Pettis' appearance at the pre-fight press conference below:

