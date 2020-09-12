Scott Coker in talks with Brock Lesnar's team to sign him under Bellator

Bellator President Scott Coker has previously spoken about the idea of a potential super-fight between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko, in the aftermath of reports suggesting that the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is now a free agent.

While it is uncertain if Brock Lesnar will return to the world of Mixed Martial Arts, the likely destination for him to end up would be with the UFC. However, Scott Coker himself will do everything that it takes to sign Lesnar and has initiated talks with his team, as well.

Scott Coker in contact with Brock Lesnar's team

After the expiration of Brock Lesnar's latest contract with WWE, reports have linked him to a move back to the world of MMA. While it is unlikely for the former WWE Champion to step back into the fight game, UFC President Dana White has claimed that he is willing to make the deal to bring Lesnar back to the promotion.

However, Bellator's Scott Coker himself remains interested in bringing Brock Lesnar to his own promotion and in an interview with MMA Junkie, the Bellator President claimed that he has reached out to Team Lesnar and has discussed the idea of a potential fight against Fedor. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“The situation with Brock Lesnar is I don’t even know if he’s a free agent. I don’t even know if he wants to fight. I don’t know what his situation is. I reached out and talked to them and said, ‘Hey, if Brock wants to fight Fedor, we have the guy who could be the fight that never happened.’ We’ll see if that happens. We’ll see if that’s something he’s serious about. Only Brock knows."- Coker told MMA Junkie.

As things stand, it remains to be seen what plans Brock Lesnar has in store for his return and if he will be returning in the world of pro wrestling or make another jump to the fight game, possibly under the UFC or Bellator banner.