Scottish KO machine Nico Carrillo lists his favorite moment from 2024 ahead of world title shot at ONE 170

Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo had an eventful 2024 that included hacking out an impressive second-round TKO victory over Thai Saemapetch Fairtex and earning a $50,000 performance bonus. It is something he looks to build on as he kicks off his 2025 campaign by vying for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 next month.

'The King of the North' took on Saemapetch back in July at ONE Fight Night 23, where he showcased his vaunted KO power in sending the Fairtex Training Center standout three times down the canvas in the second frame and to the defeat. It was the Glasgow native's fourth KO victory in as many matches in ONE Championship and thrust him high in the top contenders' list.

The win also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He was the lone fighter to get the incentive at the event.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo spoke about his win over Saemapetch, highlighting how hands down it was one of his favorite moments in the about-to-end year, saying:

"My favorite moment in the ring was knocking out Saemapetch and getting the US$50,000 bonus."

Nico Carrillo battles for ONE interim Muay Thai world title at ONE 170

Coming off the huge win over Saemapetch Fairtex last time around, Nico Carrillo looks to top it as he tries to add his name to the list of ONE world champions in battling rising Algerian-Thai fighter Nabil Anane at ONE 170.

The two are featured in one of three world title matches at the event that is to happen on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Both are anchoring their respective bids on the impressive victories they have strung together in the lead-up.

Nico Carrillo was initially penciled in to challenge reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 170 until 'The Kicking Machine' had to withdraw this week because of a knee injury.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

