“Scratching his crooked forehead for more excuses” - Jake Paul slammed online after KSI vs. Tommy Fury sanctioned as professional fight

Fight fans trolled Jake Paul online after Tommy Fury vs. KSI was listed as a professional boxing contest on BoxRec. The younger Paul sibling has been feuding with KSI for a while now and mocked him for being an ‘exhibition fighter’ on several occasions since his bout against Tommy Fury was announced.

KSI and Tommy Fury are set to compete against each other on Misfits Boxing’s October 14 fight card. A recent post shared on @HappyPunch’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle showed a screenshot from BoxRec that had the fight listed as a professional boxing contest.

Jake Paul has dismissed the fellow influencer-turned-boxer as an ‘exhibition fighter’ in the past and mocked his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury as an irrelevant affair in the industry. During one social media altercation between the two, Paul wrote:

“You are an exhibition fighter doing exhibition events. Need my brother to make you relevant. I love boxing, you love your ego. Im helping the sport, you are degrading the sport. Don’t ever confuse the two. And for the record I would f* you up in boxing or mma. Easy easy easy work.”

So when the Englishman's fight against Fury was announced as a professional boxing match, fans trolled Paul for his remarks in the past. Here are some comments that caught our attention:

Fan reactions to Jake Paul's past comments via 'X'

KSI vs. Jake Paul may never come to fruition

The beef between KSI and Jake Paul has been simmering for a while now. Jake Paul is arguably the biggest name and most successful competitor in the influencer boxing circuit.

The fight between the duo would probably be a commercial success, especially if the rapper-turned-boxer is able to defeat Tommy Fury on October 14. Why? Because Fury is the only fighter to hand Jake Paul a professional boxing loss.

However, The British influencer-turned-boxer has different plans for the future and intends to retire from boxing if he gets the job done on October 14. In a post shared on ‘X’, Michael Benson of TalkSPORT revealed:

“KSI has said he believes he will retire from influencer boxing without fighting Jake Paul if he beats Tommy Fury on Oct 14th: "I feel like that's gonna be my final fight. I just don't see the Jake Paul fight happening."

