Sean Brady forces Leon Edwards to face bitter truth by pointing out major errors: "He was too worried about Belal Muhammad"

Sean Brady capitalized on a short-notice opportunity, securing the biggest win of his career by dominating former welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 255 in London. After a competitive opening round, Brady imposed his grappling-heavy game plan, controlling Edwards on the mat and delivering relentless ground-and-pound. In the fourth round, he sealed the victory with a mounted one-arm guillotine choke, forcing Edwards to submit.

Brady’s performance showcased his elite wrestling and submission skills, making him the first fighter to finish Edwards inside the octagon. The win cements his status as a legitimate title contender, while Edwards faces a second consecutive loss, leaving his future in question.

In the lead-up to the fight, Brady criticized Edwards for focusing too much on his previous loss to Belal Muhammad rather than preparing for their bout. After securing his victory, Brady reiterated his stance, stating:

“Yeah, I think he was too worried about Belal. He was too worried about how tall I am. He was too worried about a bunch of other things that didn't matter. And yet it showed, he got smoked. So he should have been more focused on this fight.”

Brady also pointed out Edwards’ key mistakes, noting his reliance on range striking and poor decision-making under pressure:

“He hit me with a nice elbow. He blocked his kicks. Yeah, he did it… He's like a pretty striker. He likes to have his range and have things go on his terms. And once they start going off his terms, he does dumb shit, like shoot on me, and then it goes downhill from there.”

Check out Sean Brady's comments below:

Sean Brady fired back at Belal Muhammad’s criticism after win over Leon Edwards

Sean Brady has responded to welterweight champion Belal Muhammad’s claim that he copied his game plan to defeat Leon Edwards. Muhammad took to social media to suggest that Brady replicated his strategy against the former champion.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Brady dismissed the criticism, insisting his performance was more dominant:

"I think I did a lot better than Belal did. I think Belal lost a couple of rounds, he had his back taken for an entire round... I dominated Leon every round. No one's ever did it like me. And then I smothered him and made him quit in front of his hometown."

Check out Sean Brady's response below:

