"It's a risky fight for Petr" - Sean O'Malley was not expecting Petr Yan to accept UFC 280 fight against him

Sean O'Malley joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and they discussed O'Malley's shocking latest booking. O'Malley was announced to be fighting Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280. The MMA world was stunned to see O'Malley take such a huge leap in competition with Yan currently being ranked number one in the bantamweight division.

O'Malley even admitted that he was surprised Yan took the matchup. When Helwani asked why he was surprised, O'Malley said:

"You know it's a risky fight for Petr. He's not stupid. Well, maybe he is... He's a high-level boxer, high-level MMA fighter, he's gotta look at me and know I have legitimate skills."

O'Malley's skills have been questioned in the past as he hasn't previously fought anyone ranked in the top ten. Fans were curious as to whether O'Malley only looked so good as he was fighting lower levels of competition.

True or not, it will be determined on October 22, when the two contenders face off in Abu Dhabi.

Sean O'Malley: 'This is how superstars are created'

Sean O'Malley recognizes that fighting Petr Yan is the opportunity of a lifetime. While discussing the bout with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley spoke about what this fight means to him and his career, stating:

"I just believe in creating these powerful moments - these magical moments - and I think this is how superstars are created. I go out there and starch Petr Yan October 22nd in Abu Dhabi - that's massive. That is how superstars are born. I just feel like this is a perfect, perfect fight in my career. Perfect time, perfect opponent."

'Sugar' certainly recognizes the gravity of the moment. He is right in saying that finishing Petr Yan on a global stage in Abu Dhabi would make his already high-flying star power soar. A win over Yan, although not confirmed, would also make it almost certain that O'Malley would be next in line for a title shot.

Yan, however, has been in there with the whos whos of the division. Starching him would be a tall task given that he has never been finished in 19 professional bouts.

