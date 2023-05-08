Sean O'Malley, the next challenger for Aljamain Sterling's Bantamweight title, has confidently shared his prediction for how he is going to defeat the current champion.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani for TheMMAHour, O'Malley stated that he believes he has the skills to "snipe" Sterling and is ready for his "weird" and off-balance techniques.

Sterling called out O'Malley after his victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288, and the two fighters had an immediate face-off in the octagon.

The 29-year-old fighter, known for his flashy striking skills, expressed confidence in his abilities and prediction for the upcoming bout, stating:

"I believe I have the skill to get the job done. As far as a prediction, I like the in-camp, like, deep into camp, you know, deep in a sparring round... I'm gonna snipe this dude [Aljamain Sterling]... he's very funky, he walks forward and throws some, you know, some weird sh*t, off-balance sh*t. And you know, I'm gonna be ready for that, and that's where I'm gonna snipe him. I believe I have the tools to snipe him."

The exact date for the fight is yet to be confirmed, but the anticipation is building for what promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the division's most dynamic fighters.

What went wrong between Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 288?

Following Aljamain Sterling's victory over Henry Cejudo, Sean O'Malley was called into the octagon for a face-off with the bantamweight champion. However, things nearly took a violent turn after Merab Dvalishvili took O'Malley's jacket and put it on.

O'Malley noticed and took issue with it, almost sparking a brawl. Fortunately, security intervened quickly and prevented any violence from occurring. Both fighters were escorted out of the octagon without incident.

Reacting to the incident, the no.2-ranked bantamweight tweeted that he had mistaken Dvalishvili for his coat boy and had given him his jacket.

"I gave my jacket to that guy I thought it was my coat boy,"

