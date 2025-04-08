Sean O'Malley comes clean about viral NSFW confession that got Aljamain Sterling to make a skit: "I still make sweet love to my baby mama"

Sean O'Malley recently addressed an NSFW confession that caught Aljamain Sterling's attention and cleared the air around his comments. O'Malley is set to face Merab Dvalishvili in a title rematch at UFC 316 in June in New Jersey.
After getting dominated by Dvalishvili over five rounds in their first fight at Noche UFC last year, O'Malley opened up about the changes he's made in his personal life and how they may help him perform better in the rematch. The former bantamweight king notably claimed that he's avoided self-gratification this year in preparation for his title rematch during a recent interview.
Sterling even reacted to O'Malley's comments by producing a hilarious skit poking fun at the Montana native's NSFW confession.
In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, O'Malley addressed his pre-fight confession and explained what he meant. He said:
"I said haven't been doing the deed or whatever and then Tim [Welch] said, 'Oh, you haven't been 'J-ing the peen' or something.' So, I think that was a Tim phrase. But I haven't once this whole year. Isn't that something?"
He continued:
"I just don't do it to myself. I still make sweet love to my baby mama."
Henry Cejudo reacts to Sean O'Malley getting an immediate title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili
Henry Cejudo isn't happy about Sean O'Malley getting an immediate rematch against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 and went scorched earth on the promotion for allegedly protecting him.
In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Kamaru Usman, Cejudo slammed the UFC for giving O'Malley a title rematch despite being inactive and claimed they should've fought instead. He said:
"It was the right thing to do to protect him, but I just feel like Sean has to get it done within the first two rounds. He's being protected, dude. Like, does somebody really deserve a rematch after getting 50-45, Kamaru Usman? Like, no. You got 50-45... Get in the back of the motherf*cking line and fight the Triple C, but he's not going to get that. The UFC, they like him. They like the teeny poppers. They want to get into that new generation, Gen Z."
Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (2:00):