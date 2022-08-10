"The UFC needs a champion like me" - Sean O'Malley confident he gets title shot after beating Petr Yan instead of the winner of 'Chito' Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Sean O'Malley recently stated that he should get a title shot over the winner of Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz if he beats Petr Yan at UFC 280.

'Sugar' recently appeared on the Believe You Me podcast alongside host Michael Bisping. 'The Count' suggested that if O'Malley beats Yan, he doesn't see the winner of Vera vs. Cruz getting a title shot ahead of him.

The No.13-ranked bantamweight contender agreed to Bisping's take as he said:

"I f***ing beat Petr, I am gonna be the champ. I'm gonna fight for the belt. That's what everyone wants. The UFC needs a champion like me. So, you're 100 percent right. I go out there, starch Petr, he face plants October 22 in Abu Dhabi in a massive card — you're pretty accurate in saying I'd probably get the title shot. Especially with Aljo and TJ being on that card."

Watch Sean O'Malley talk to Michael Bisping:

O'Malley is set to take on Petr Yan at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. This is a significant step up in competition for the youngster, considering he has fought a top 10 contender only once in his UFC career.

However, that fight with Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest after 'Sugar' landed an accidental eye-poke.

Yan is a former undisputed bantamweight champion, and to add to that, he has also held the interim title in his career. The Russian is coming off a split decision loss against Aljamain Sterling in his last fight at UFC 273.

Sean O'Malley predicts Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz

Sean O'Malley shared his take on the upcoming bantamweight clash between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz. 'Chito' is set to take on 'The Dominator' this weekend in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card.

O'Malley stated that he believes Dominick Cruz is the faster fighter. He also added that this is the former two-time champion's last run at the UFC title. 'Sugar' went on to pick Cruz to get the job done against Vera with a close decision win in his favor.

"I think if he had a healthy camp, this is his last kind of shot, I think he can get the job done by a decision — a close decision. If I had to guess, I would say Dominick Cruz by a very, very close decision."

