Sean O'Malley talks featuring in UFC 306 co-main event fight before Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway - “That’d pis* me off”

Sean O'Malley recently opened up about the possibility of serving as the co-main event of UFC 306 and whether he would be open to it if Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway is the main event. The event is scheduled to take place on Sep.14 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is expected to be a spectacle.

Dana White has indicated that the event will be like no other and has promised an incredible card for their first-ever event at the new state-of-the-art venue. Since the event was announced, the reigning bantamweight champion has expressed interest in headlining the event.

During the latest episode of his TimboSugarShow podcast, 'Suga' noted that he wouldn't be too pleased to essentially play second fiddle to Topuria and Holloway. He said:

"Ilia Topuria, yeah, I would be upset. He's too short. If he was taller than me, I'd say that's fine, but the fact that he's 5'4", main eventing over me, that'd pi** me off."

Sean O'Malley doesn't believe the UFC will book him on the same card as Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Although Sean O'Malley noted that he would be fine with co-main eventing at The Sphere, he outlined why he doesn't believe the promotion will book him on the same card as Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway.

During the aforementioned episode, O'Malley brought up the pay-per-view points that would be owed and mentioned that he believes that will result in the UFC moving his title fight to another date instead. He said:

"I don't know if they'd do Max [Holloway] vs. Ilia [Topuria] and me vs. Merab [Dvalishvili on the same card]. Cause I'm wondering if Max is going to get pay-per-view [points] next fight, not for the BMF [title], but also cause he's that big of a star. There's zero percent chance [the] UFC pays me, Ilia and Max pay-per-view." [21:28 - 21:39]

