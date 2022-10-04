"You gotta be shi**ing me" - Sean O'Malley discusses upcoming UFC 280 fight with YouTuber 'MMA Guru' who claims Petr Yan will 'destroy' him 

Sean O'Malley is set to take on Petr Yan at UFC 280 in what figures to be the toughest fight of his career. He recently reacted to YouTuber MMA Guru claiming that he will get destroyed in his upcoming fight.

Sean O'Malley recently had YouTuber MMA Guru as a guest on his TimboSugarShow podcast. When asked about his prediction for O'Malley's UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan, MMA Guru stated:

"I think Petr's going to destroy him in the third round by TKO. I'm sorry, I want you to win... I want you to be in the title picture at bantamweight."

O'Malley disagreed with the prediction, noting the height advantage that he has over Yan. MMA guru added that Yan's grittiness as a fighter from Siberia and O'Malley's habit of playing Call of Duty: Warzone are factors. He emphasized that the No.13-ranked bantamweight may be faster, but Yan possesses a higher level of skill.

MMA Guru elaborated on his prediction; Yan will catch something O'Malley throws, sweep his rear leg, stack guard, and beat up his body. He also revealed that he had picked O'Malley in every fight of his career prior to UFC 280.

MMA Guru added that O'Malley struggled in the second round against Thomas Almeida, which O'Malley did not agree with, stating:

"You gotta be shi**ing me. I watched that fight the other day, the dude didn't hit me... every round, every second, every minute of that fight, I clearly won."

Watch Sean O'Malley and MMA Guru discuss his UFC 280 matchup below (starting at the 21:30 mark):

Aljamain Sterling shares how Petr Yan can find himself in trouble against Sean O'Malley

Many are writing Sean O'Malley off in his UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan as he has yet to defeat a top tier opponent. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling shared that he believes the matchup could turn out in O'Malley's favor if Yan doesn't come out of the gates with guns blazing. Speaking with Submission Radio, Sterling stated:

"If he starts behind the eight ball like that and gives O'Malley a chance in a three-round fight, an opportunity to run up the score on him, pick his shots, it could be a miserable night for Yan."

Sterling defeated Yan in both of their matchups, with one victory coming via disqualification and the other via split-decision. Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight belt on the same night as the Yan-O'Malley matchu. The fight between O'Malley and Yan could determine who receives the next title shot.

Watch Aljamain Sterling discuss Sean O'Malley and Petr Yan below (starting at the 31:58 mark):

