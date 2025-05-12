Sean O'Malley gets threatened by random civilian who's "been to prison for assault twice" for pranking him, fans react: "Anyone can be slept"

Fans reacted to Sean O'Malley's prank thst nearly led to a fight with an unsuspecting civilian. In a recent video posted on O'Malley's YouTube channel, the former UFC bantamweight champion and his associate pretended to be authorities while wearing safety jackets to prank a civilian.
After revealing that it was a prank, the civilian expressed that the situation could have escalated into a physical altercation, saying:
"Bruh, you'll almost got slept, bro. Crazy bro, because I've been to prison for assault twice already."
When asked if he would have engaged in an actual fist fight with them, the person responded:
"If you guys would've tried to hook it up bro, both you probably would've been slept. I'm a Golden Gloves boxer."
Despite the civilian's bold claims, O'Malley remained calm and appeared to be amused by the comments.
@HappyPunch re-shared the video on X.
Check out Sean O'Malley's reaction below:
Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the incident. Most fans made lighthearted remarks about how a street fight between O'Malley and an average person would go, while others found the civilian's overconfidence in his fighting skills amusing.
One fan commented:
"If he got the first dig in. Anyone can be slept. UFC fighter or anyone. But in reality Sean would of done him."
Another fan wrote:
"Respect to Sean for staying quiet because he knows what he could've done."
Check out more fan reactions below:
Sean O'Malley set to rematch Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title next
Sean O'Malley has not competed professionally since losing the bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC 306 in September 2024. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili defended the belt against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January.
While their first fight was relatively one-sided, the UFC has decided to grant O'Malley an immediate opportunity to reclaim the title. The 31-year-old will challenge Dvalishvili in the headlining bout of the UFC 316 pay-per-view event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on June 7.