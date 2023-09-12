Sean O'Malley hilariously interferes with UFC welteweight's 'double champ' goals

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley hilariously interfered with welterweight contender Belal Muhammad's goal of becoming a double champion.

The no.3 ranked UFC welterweight recently took to Twitter to talk about his goals of earning the 'Champ Champ' status in the promotion. Muhammad said that if Sean Strickland remains the middleweight champion by the time he becomes the welterweight champion, it would be the easiest path for him to become a champion at the 185lbs division as well.

'Bully' said:

"I hope Sean’s still the champ when I get the ww title it’ll be the easiest path to double champ status"

While Belal Muhammad clearly meant Sean Strickland when he mentioned 'Sean' in his tweet, Sean O'Malley saw this as an opportunity to hilariously interfere and make it about himself. He replied by saying:

"I will be"

Take a look at their tweets below:

Sean O'Malley claims he lost to Marlon Vera "on purpose"

Sean O'Malley upset the odds this past month when he beat Aljamain Sterling to become the new UFC bantamweight champion. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding his next fight with big names like Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, and Aljamain Sterling on the table.

However, it looks like 'Sugar' has only one name on his mind: Marlon Vera. It is worth noting that the two squared off back in 2020 when 'Chito' won the bout via first-round TKO. O'Malley believes it's the biggest fight out there for him and had this to say during an appearance on The MMA Hour:

"If I got to pick, if I was running the show, I would say yes simple because 'Chito' is the biggest fight next. Not because of his beautiful performance over Pedro [Munhoz]. That was not the case. If I fight 'Chito' next it's because that's what I want and that's the biggest fight. I'm in the fight business and I want big fights."

O'Malley further went on to claim that he lost their first fight on purpose and said:

"Not at all. I never lost sleep over this fight. I've actually been playing chess for a long time. I lost that fight on purpose just so that I could go out there and knock out Aljo and have that be my biggest fight. Rematch."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

