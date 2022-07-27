Sean O'Malley merch: Does 'Sugar' sell his own clothing?

Yes, UFC fighter Sean O'Malley has his own merchandise store, which he uses to sell custom items of clothing to his fanbase. The shop is called sugashop.co and often updates with new releases.

'Sugar' can often be seen wearing his own merch on Instagram and all of the items have the iconic colors associated with the fighter. The store doesn't just sell clothing, as O'Malley fans can also purchase custom basketballs, mugs, robes and many more miscellaneous items.

The online store recently dropped the 'Suga Summa Collection', which features the usual T-shirt options but also swim shorts and an O'Malley-style water bottle. Shirts usually cost around $30, with some of the more limited items costing up to $200.

Sean O'Malley's brand claims to be able to ship within the United States and worldwide, meaning it's not just the American 'Sugar' fans who get to purchase the clothing.

Since joining the UFC, O'Malley has created a large platform for himself on social media with his outlandish style and charismatic personality. The Montana native currently has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram and also runs a successful YouTube channel and podcast.

Why does Sean O'Malley claim to be undefeated and who beat 'Sugar' in the UFC?

If you look at Sean O'Malley's Instagram bio, it will proudly state that he is undefeated within MMA and this is a statement the UFC fighter has doubled-down on in the past.

O'Malley suffered his first defeat against Marlon Vera at UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3. However, despite losing the fight in the first round, 'Sugar' has repeatedly stated that he didn't lose the bout.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani back in 2021, O'Malley explained:

"I think I wasn't beaten that night because my skills weren't as good. Literally, his big toe hit my perennial nerve and it caused drop foot. It wasn't a calf kick. Calf kicks hurt bad, but they don't give you drop foot. At least not the first one. I didn't feel like I lost because my skills weren't better than this. It just happened that way."

Since suffering his first professional MMA loss, O'Malley has remained unbeaten in his last four bouts. 'Sugar' managed to get the better of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva in 2021, but had a no contest added to his record earlier this month due to an eye poke against Pedro Munhoz.

