"To the dummy, the odds seem about right" - Sean O'Malley says there's "extra fire" being the betting underdog against Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O'Malley will take on Petr Yan at UFC 280 in a matchup that many believe will be 'Sugar's' toughest test. Despite being an overwhelming underdog, O'Malley remains confident, claiming that he is driven by the odds.

During a recent appearance on The DC & RC Show Sean O'Malley was asked by host Daniel Cormier if he believes the odds should be closer. The No.12-ranked bantamweight responded by stating:

"To the casual, to the dummy, the odds seem about right, but to an expert, to a high level fighter, someone with a high level IQ, I think that the odds would be a lot closer. I've heard a lot of the pros talk about it, they're not necessarily counting me out. A lot of people do think I'm going to lose this fight."

'Sugar' shared that his expectations are not the same as the oddsmakers, who have given him added motivation:

"Obviously, I expect to go out there and win so I'm the favorite in my mind. It's fun, I don't think I've ever been the underdog. It is different, it's fun, there's a little bit of extra fire under me so it is nice. I wouldn't say I prefer being the underdog because at the end of the day, I don't really care, but it is different and it's a little boost."

While O'Malley has shown a high level of skill, he is yet to defeat a ranked bantamweight. Due to this, it should come as no surprise that he is the underdog against Yan, the No.1-ranked bantamweight and former bantamweight champion.

Sean O'Malley feels that fans are pulling for him

During his appearance on The DC & RC Show, Sean O'Malley was asked if he believes that people expect him to lose at UFC 280 or if they are simply hoping for it.

Interestingly, according to 'Sugar', many people are hoping for his success at UFC 280:

"Usually, I'd say people are hoping I don't win, but the majority of people that think I won't win actually want me to win. People want a superstar."

O'Malley would go on to bring up the fact that the UFC is currently lacking a superstar at the level of Conor McGregor, who has been inactive for over a year. He shared that a victory over 'No Mercy' at UFC 280 would put him on the path to becoming the UFC's next superstar.

It should come as no surprise that O'Malley is looking to reach McGregor's level. He recently labeled the former double champion as his pick for the greatest mixed martial artist of all-time.

