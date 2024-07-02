Sean O'Malley predicts shocking purse for Ryan Garcia for potential UFC debut: "They paid CM Punk a million dollars"

Ryan Garcia's recent comments about potentially joining the UFC have sparked conversation in the MMA world. Sean O'Malley has weighed in, suggesting Garcia could command a hefty payday if he makes the switch.

Garcia was recently suspended after a positive drug test. Despite the controversy, he has publicly expressed interest in the UFC. While the likelihood of this happening remains unclear, O'Malley acknowledged Garcia's ability to attract a large audience.

O'Malley and Garcia have exchanged barbs on social media for months. While a fight between the two seems unlikely, 'Sugar' recognized Garcia's potential to draw a large audience.

On a recent episode of his podcast, the bantamweight champ weighed in on Garcia's hypothetical UFC move:

“He’s worth it, he is bringing eyeballs…But like if Ryan Garcia was to come, they paid CM Punk a million dollars right?…If he wants $3 million, I’m sure the UFC can figure it out.”

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (1:04:34):

Dana White defends Ryan Garcia after positive drug test

Following boxer Ryan Garcia's positive test for Ostarine, UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in, offering a measure of support while raising questions about Garcia's team.

Garcia, who maintains his innocence, insists he unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement. At the UFC 303 post-fight press conference, White addressed the situation.

“With all our knowledge that we have and the years that we’ve been drug-testing, we believe the people who had handled the drug-testing that he took a tainted supplement and that he did not cheat,” White said. “If he had the right people around him that wouldn’t have happened. We were pretty confident it was a tainted supplement.”

White continued:

“It’s not my fight, it’s none of my business, not my place to even talk about it. But, from what my team tells me, and these guys are the best, it was a tainted supplement.”

Check out Dana White's comments below:

