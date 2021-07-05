Sean O'Malley provides a 'conspiracy theory' as to why Louis Smolka pulled out of their UFC 264 fight

UFC rising star Sean O'Malley has come up with a conspiracy theory on why UFC bantamweight Louis Smolka pulled out of their scheduled bout at UFC 264.

'Sugar' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he speculated why his original opponent for the PPV withdrew from the fight:

"[Louis] Smolka's manager [Jason House] was at my gym watching me spar the other day, couple of weeks ago and I was on fire. He asked Tim and I, respectfully, he said, 'Hey, do you mind if I sit and watch?' I looked him in the eye and I said...Watch, tell him whatever you want, I don't care. And I looked f-----g sharp that day. This is complete conspiracy theory. I looked sharp, I was on fire...I looked really good. Did his manager go and say, 'Hey bud, I love you, don't take this fight. I don't want you to die.'? He might have...maybe that's what happened, maybe not," said Sean O'Malley.

You can watch the full video below:

Smolka's manager Jason House later revealed to the media that 'Da Last Samurai' pulled out of the fight due to a staph infection.

Sean O'Malley is currently without an opponent for UFC 264 after Louis Smolka withdrew due to a staph infection, Smolka’s manager told @marc_raimondi.



Smolka's withdrawal was first reported by Ariel Helwani and UFC is looking for a replacement to fight O’Malley, sources said. pic.twitter.com/KOEVIvPHQW — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 29, 2021

Sean O'Malley also shared his thoughts on making a quick turnaround after fighting at UFC 264

Sean O'Malley will face Kris Moutinho at UFC 264. This will be Moutinho's first fight in the UFC.

On his YouTube channel, 'Sugar' shared his thoughts on how soon he would like to return to the octagon after next weekend's event:

"Ideally, I would love to knock this dude [Kris Moutinho] out, second round. Quick turnaround, no injuries...I wanna get back in there ASAP. I'm in such good shape right now and it's so f-----g hard to get in this good of a shape, that I would love to go out there, bust this dude up, injury free and get a quick turnaround," said Sean O'Malley.

