Sean O'Malley reacts to Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend's 'absolutely ridiculous' demand for half his earnings - "Them b**ches get crazy"

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to Israel Adesanya's ex-girlfriend demanding half of the reigning UFC middleweight champion's earnings.

O'Malley uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he shared his thoughts on the situation between Adesanya and his ex-girlfriend. He mentioned that he believes the middleweight champion shouldn't be obligated to give her anything, especially considering that there was no marriage.

He said:

"I don't know how their relationship was ever because I didn't even know he had a girlfriend or anything, but to want half of his sh*t, to want half of what he's gone out there and done, that's absolutely ridiculous. Be happy, Izzy, give her a thousand bucks, she'll be alright." [20:50 - 21:06]

'Sugar' added that it would be somewhat reasonable if the two were in a long relationship prior to 'Izzy's combat sports career. But even then, he mentioned that half of his earnings is asking for far too much, saying:

"Maybe if they were together 15 years, since the beginning, and she didn't work cause she was constantly making him food, massaging, at the gym doing all this stuff for him, then I say yeah. Definitely not half, no way in hell half, but maybe compensate a little bit...I mean, dude, girls, you could be in love but the second happens, them b**ches get crazy." [21:11 - 21:37]

It remains to be seen what other developments arise from this situation, but O'Malley still believes Adesanya is in the right.

Check out the full video:

Sean O'Malley believes Belal Muhammad could affect his performance with massive short-notice weight-cut

Sean O'Malley weighed in on Belal Muhammad during the aforementioned video. He revealed the massive weight cut he has to go through in order to make weight for his fight with Gilbert Burns at UFC 288:

"If he is cutting that much weight, strategically, business-wise, I'm like that might not be the smartest thing, but who knows? He goes out there and beats him [Gilbert Burns]. The dude's a genius, so it's tough to say." [1:43 - 1:55]

'Sugar' mentioned that Muhammad could be taking a huge risk should his short-notice weight-cut result in his performance being hindered as he looks to finally earn a welterweight title shot.

Poll : 0 votes