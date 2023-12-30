Sean O’Malley’s bold KO pledge against Abdul Wahid sparks fan backlash - “You’d look worse than Ryan Garcia in there”

Sean O'Malley has not given up on a potential boxing fight in the future, but fans remain skeptical of his success in the ring.

Continuing to call out top-ranked boxers on social media, O'Malley tweeted on December 30 a prediction that he would knock out the WBA lightweight champion in a potential fight. Fans immediately shut his claim down, doubting the UFC bantamweight champion's odds against Abdul Wahid, previously known as Gervonta Davis.

Adding Wahid to his list of boxers called out on social media, O'Malley has previously taken a shot at Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

Wahid recently announced his conversion to Islam on December 24, along with adopting the new name. However, though he plans to be referred to as Wahid in the future, the fighter's legal name remains Gervonta Davis, and his social media handles have not changed.

Claiming that O'Malley would likely get knocked out by Wahid, fans commented that 'Suga' would 'look worse than Ryan Garcia' in a potential fight.

The fan commented that he 'respected the bag-chasing effort' from the MMA fighter but still believed he would not hold a candle to the 29-0 champion.

Other fans who doubted O'Malley's statement tweet commented:

"In boxing u have 0% chance O N G"

"He doesn't know you little bro"

"My money on Abdul Wahid aka Gervonta Davis vs Sean O'Malley"

"Focus on @chitoveraUFC he may just beat you again"

"Stop smoking"

Just as he has done to all of O'Malley's attempts to get his attention on social media in the past, Wahid did not respond to the American's tweet.

View more fan reactions to Sean O'Malley's tweet below:

Who is Abdul Wahid?

After six years as a boxing world champion, Gervonta Davis has converted to Islam and stated his intentions to change his name to Abdul Wahid.

Though it is not known when — or if — Davis will legally change his name, the American has stated he wishes to go by Wahid moving forward.

Wahid's new religion and name change has reminded fans of the similar previous actions of Muhammad Ali, who changed his name from Cassius Clay in 1964. Similar to Wahid, Ali converted to Islam in 1961 and changed his name shortly after becoming the heavyweight champion.