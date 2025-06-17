Sean O'Malley's coach gets 100% real about his star power after UFC 316 loss with Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal comparison

Sean O'Malley's coach recently opened up about his pupil's future following a tough loss at UFC 316. He used Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal as examples to show that O'Malley's superstar status remains the same despite his defeat.

O'Malley made his octagon comeback in a bantamweight title rematch against reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili in the main event of UFC 316 earlier this month. Despite looking confident in the starting moments, 'Suga' was overwhelmed by Dvalishvili's relentless wrestling approach and was submitted via a tight anaconda choke in the third round.

In a recent YouTube video, O'Malley's MMA coach Tim Welch hinted at the former champion's quick return as he didn't suffer any significant damage, saying:

''It’s so hard to say with him but again, right now we’re not going to clubs, we’re not f*cking partying, we’re saying no to trips. So what else are we going to do? We’re coming to the gym twice a day. We’re going to train. Might as well [fight]. Might as well not let these years go by. He’s only 30 years old. Might as well just knock them out. Let’s just keep knocking them out.”

Welch then emphasized on O'Malley's prominence, comparing him to Diaz and Masvidal, who are loved by combat sport fans regardless of their fight outcomes.

''Look at Nate Diaz, how big of a star he is. How many losses does he have? Jorge Masvidal, how many losses does he have? They’re still just f*cking huge draws. Huge stars.”

Check out Tim Welch's comments below (23:08):

Sean O'Malley wants to face Merab Dvalishvili in a trilogy fight

Sean O'Malley failed to capture his bantamweight title after losing via submission against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316. In their first meeting at Noche UFC 306 last year, O'Malley lost his throne to Dvalishvili in a one-sided fight.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, O'Malley voiced his desire for a trilogy matchup against Dvalishvili after gathering an impressive win streak.

''For me to earn another shot at Merab, I've got to be undeniable. I have to go on a streak. I have to win a lot of fights in a row. And there's a world that happens. I know I'm capable of beating Merab. I also know he's capable of beating me...One hundred percent, I will fight again this year. (The opponent is) to be determined. We'll see how things play out. We'll see."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (2:15:08):

