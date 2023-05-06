Sean O'Malley is leaning towards a Henry Cejudo victory after discussing the UFC 288 main event on his YouTube channel.

UFC 288's main event sees Aljamain Sterling looking to defend his bantamweight title against the returning Henry Cejudo. 'Funk Master' is vying to become the first 135lb champ to defend the title three successive times, whereas 'Triple C' is hoping to become the first person in UFC history to win the belt over the age of 35.

Waiting in the wings for the winner is Sean O'Malley, who cemented himself as the No.1 contender when he defeated Petr Yan at UFC 280 in what was the biggest win of his career.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Suga' opted to give his prediction for this weekend's card, including the main event. According to O'Malley, Cejudo's speed will play a major factor and he believes Sterling will be suffering from a tough weight cut.

He said:

"I think Henry gets the job done. I think Henry's going to outpace Aljo, Aljo's cutting too much weight. I think Henry is going to, whether he's going to get the decision or get the job done in the later rounds, um, I think he's going to get the job done. I'm calling it right now boys, Henry gets the job done."

Catch O'Malley's prediction here:

Aljamain Sterling plans on facing Sean O'Malley after beating Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling is already looking past his bout with Henry Cejudo, after warning Sean O'Malley that he'll be facing him next.

'Funk Master' appeared on The MMA Hour earlier this week, where he discussed his UFC 288 main event and his future plans should he walk away victorious. Sterling had no doubt in his mind that he would still be the champion and sent a warning to Sean O'Malley.

Sterling said:

"I was promised O'Malley after the T.J. [Dillashaw] fight and if I were to look good doing it - I did. That got changed. I don't know if I'm giving up too much information, I hope not, I hope this doesn't come back to bite me in the a**. That didn't happen so now they put Henry in front of me and it was serious. This is about a competitor versus competitor so I accepted the fight."

He added:

"I told them, 'well after, then do I get to beat up the golden chicken?' and they said yes, but we'll see. If it's another push - say I steam roll Henry in the first round, I take him down, I strangle his a**, have his little feet dangling in the air and then I get on the mic, I call out O'Malley, and then they say no then I don't know, maybe I just go [to] 145. I don't know."

Catch Sterling's comments here:

