"That guy might be a robot"- Sean O'Malley gives his take on Elon Musk trying to buy Twitter

UFC bantamweight superstar Sean O'Malley weighed in on Elon Musk's $40 billion proposal to buy Twitter on the latest episode of the Timbo Sugar Show podcast along with co-host and head coach Tim Welch. Welch asked O'Malley why the current owners of Twitter would turn down such a sum. O'Malley responded by saying:

"Because he might be getting pressured by other people. It might be big companies that pay them saying we will kill you if you sell it."

O'Malley is an open supporter of Musk, claiming that the richest man on the planet "might be a robot".

Musk, the current Tesla CEO, launched a bid to buy Twitter last week in hopes of improving the platform's free-speech policies. Investors have claimed the deal is highly unlikely to succeed with shares trading at a value far below Musk's asking price.

"That was a high-level fight" - Sean O'Malley impressed with performances of Belal Muhammad and Vicente Luques at UFC Vegas 51

This past weekend's main event exceeded many people's expectations, including ranked UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley, as he gave both men praise on his most recent Timbo Sugar Show podcast episode:

"Belal's striking surprised me. He out struck Vicente pretty much...Vicente was hitting some f****** nice get ups making Belal work too, that was a high level fight."

Now firmly in the top five at welterweight, O'Malley feels like a number one contender fight could be next for Muhammad, recommending Colby Covington as a potential next opponent. Welch feels the deciding factor will be whether or not Belal will be able to resist a takedown from someone like Covington or Chimaev.

Dana White has stated in multiple interviews that he wishes for a fight between Covington and Chimaev which may leave Muhammad in an awkward situation. With Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards all but official, it seems like Muhammad may be held on ice for the time being.

As for Sean O'Malley, it has been speculated that a fight announcement is imminent with 'Sugar' even saying he plans on fighting on July 2 during international fight week, posting a teaser of his return on Instagram captioned:

"Who's ready for the Suga Show to return?"

The rumored opponent is No.9-ranked UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz, who's 1-4 in his last five but has yet to be confirmed.

